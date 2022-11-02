Home / Cities / Delhi News / Stalker held for killing woman in northwest Delhi, say police

Stalker held for killing woman in northwest Delhi, say police

Police said the arrested suspect, identified as Rohit Gupta alias Sonu, had been in a relationship with the woman, but shot her on Friday after she broke off their affair.

The suspect had been hiding in different hotels and frequently changed locations to avoid his arrest, police said (AFP file)
Days after a 45-year-old woman was shot dead at her house in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur JJ Colony, police arrested a 29-year-old man for her murder, police said on Tuesday.

“A firearm that the arrested man had procured to kill the woman is still to be recovered. He has disclosed that he threw the weapon of the offence in a drain. Efforts are on to recover it. The suspect had been hiding in different hotels and frequently changed locations to avoid his arrest,” said a senior police officer associated with the case.

During the probe, police said, it was learnt that the woman had separated from her husband and was in a relationship with a younger man, but severed her relationship with him after she learnt that he was also having an affair with another woman.

“Gupta wanted the woman to continue their relationship but she was not ready for it. He had been threatening to kill her if she did not agree to his demands. He recently purchased a pistol to kill her. On Friday, he went to her home and shot her multiple times following an argument,” the officer said, adding that Gupta was arrested on Monday.

