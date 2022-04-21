Structures taken down legally: BJP leaders’ defence

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that the anti-encroachment drive carried out by the party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation in north west Delhi’s Janagirpuri area was taken in accordance with the law, and added that it was not targeted at a particular community.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta along with other senior leaders met Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening, but senior party leaders claimed the Jahangirpuri issue was not discussed.

Central party leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the encroachment drive was carried out in accordance with the law and that the issue should not be politicised. A senior central BJP functionary said, “It is the opposition that has levelled the accusation that the drive was aimed at targeting a particular community. There is a law in place and we are bound to follow … if there are illegal settlers, the government has a right to take action,” said the functionary.

The second leader said the accusation that the properties of only minorities are being targeted are not true. “Even in Uttar Pradesh when such action was taken against criminals an attempt was made to create a narrative that the BJP was anti-minorities. If someone attacks a police force or breaks the law there will be repercussions,” the second leader said.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “trying to malign the country’s image and sowing the seeds of hatred”.

Responding to a tweet by Gandhi in which he called the anti-encroachment drive as a “state-sponsored targeting of the poor and minorities”, Thakur said, “This is what can be expected from someone whose history is linked to corruption and riots. He is doing no good to the country by sowing the seeds of hatred. He is maligning the country’s image.”

Thakur also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for accusing the ruling party of instigating riots. “It is a party which goes to the extent of compromising with terrorists for the sake of power,” Thakur said. He went on to say that politics is a means of bringing out a change In society on the basis of ideology and policies but some people are “determined to lower its standards”.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the drive was not meant to target a particular community, and added that the “so-called secular forces” in the country have come together to protect rioters while opposing the demolitions carried out by the North corporation in Jahangirpuri.

“Today, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat went to Jahangirpuri, a Congress leader went to the court and the AAP leaders are criticising the demolitions,” said Gupta.

Gupta also hit out at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and said, “Now they have a problem if the corporation is taking action against illegal construction.”

(With inputs by Risha Chitlangia)

