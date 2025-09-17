Search
SUV driver runs over duo sleeping on Delhi’s Paharganj road, arrested

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 03:36 am IST

The incident took place early Sunday morning, and police arrested the driver responsible by 9pm on the same day, officers said

New Delhi

DCP Valsan said the incident took place at 2.20am, and upon reaching the spot, the Paharganj police station personnel learnt that two injured men were already rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital. (Representative photo)
Two persons sleeping on a service road in Paharganj were seriously injured upon being run over by a speeding red Innova, in front of the railways reservation centre at Chelmsford Road, officers said on Tuesday.

The incident took place early Sunday morning, and police arrested the driver responsible by 9pm on the same day, officers said.

“Our team recorded statements of the injured men from Bihar’s Banka district, Kalu Das,50, an e-rickshaw driver, and his 48-year-old brother-in-law, Anil Das, who is a tea seller. Anil was discharged after medical attention while Kalu is still undergoing treatment,” deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said.

The alleged accused of the hit-and-run case, Govind Gupta,40, fled the accident spot, leaving the victims bleeding on the street, police said, adding that they seized the car with bloodstains on it. Originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, Gupta worked as a private cab operator in Paharganj, the police said.

DCP Valsan said the incident took place at 2.20am, and upon reaching the spot, the Paharganj police station personnel learnt that two injured men were already rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital.

A case of rash driving, causing hurt and endangering the lives of the victims, was registered, and investigation was taken up. During the probe, investigators scanned CCTV cameras installed around the accident spot and found that the victims were sleeping on the service lane when the red Innova car ran over them.

“Through technical investigation Gupta’s location was traced and he was arrested from Muniya Chowk in Paharganj around 9pm,” the DCP said.

