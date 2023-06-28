Home / Cities / Delhi News / Teen boy died by electrocution in Delhi an hour before death of teacher

Teen boy died by electrocution in Delhi an hour before death of teacher

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 28, 2023 12:30 AM IST

A 17-year-old boy named Sohail died by electrocution in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar after stepping into a waterlogged lane on Sunday morning.

Around an hour before a 35-year-old woman died by electrocution at New Delhi railway station, a 17-year-old boy died under similar circumstances on Sunday morning at southeast Delhi’s Taimoor Nagar, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Officers said a loose live wire in the waterlogged street appeared to be source of the electricity leakage that led to the teenager’s death. (File)
Police said the boy, identified by his single name Sohail, was a resident of Bengaluru and was visiting his relatives in Taimoor Nagar. They said he was electrocuted on Sunday morning after he stepped into a waterlogged lane near the house. Officers said a loose live wire in the waterlogged street appeared to be source of the electricity leakage that led to the teenager’s death.

Officers said the incident came to their notice through a call made by a private hospital to the police control room at around 5am on Sunday. A police team reached the hospital, where doctors informed that the patient was brought dead, and that he died due to electrocution. Subsequently, a case of death by negligence and act endangering life and personal safety of others was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 304A and 336 at the New Friends Colony police station.

The police team then reached the incident spot in Taimoor Nagar. Local enquiry revealed that Sohail collapsed after he stepped into a waterlogged lane. Passersby found a live wire in the water and alerted the electricity department, which cut the power supply. The teenager was then removed from the water, but by that time, police said, he had died.

Also on Sunday, Sakshi Ahuja, a school teacher who lived in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar, died by electrocution after she stepped onto a flooded street at the railway station and accidentally came into contact with a loose wire from a nearby electrical installation.

