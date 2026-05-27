Thieves steal jewellery, cash worth ₹50 lakh from scientist’s flat in DRDO complex

Unidentified thieves allegedly broke into the flat of a woman scientist inside the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) residential complex in north Delhi’s Timarpur and decamped with jewellery, valuables and cash worth around ₹50 lakh, police said. The suspects broke open the metal almirah and stole around 280 grams of gold jewellery and 300 grams of silver jewellery worth between ₹45 lakh and ₹50 lakh. They also took away two expensive wristwatches, ₹15,000 in cash, 20 pounds and 50 dirhams. police said. (Representational image)

The burglary took place between May 15 and May 23 while the scientist, Seema Gautam, was in Chandigarh visiting her husband, who is also a scientist, and their daughter. The theft came to light after a neighbour informed her over phone on the evening of May 23.

Police registered a case of burglary at Timarpur police station on May 24 and formed multiple teams to identify the suspects and recover the stolen items. However, no arrests had been made till Tuesday evening.

According to Gautam’s complaint, she lives in a ground-floor flat in Raman Hostel at the DRDO residential complex. Her husband rushed to Delhi after learning about the burglary and found police already present at the spot.

Investigators suspect the thieves entered the high-security complex from the side of an adjoining drain after scaling the boundary wall. They allegedly broke open three doors before ransacking the flat.

“The suspects broke open the metal almirah and stole around 280 grams of gold jewellery and 300 grams of silver jewellery worth between ₹45 lakh and ₹50 lakh. They also took away two expensive wristwatches, ₹15,000 in cash, 20 pounds and 50 dirhams,” said a police officer, citing the complainant’s statement.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said the flat and adjoining areas were not covered by CCTV cameras, making it difficult for investigators to ascertain the exact number of suspects involved.

“The residential complex has nearly 15 private security guards, but those on duty did not notice anything suspicious,” Banthia said.

“We are scanning CCTV footage from routes leading to the residential complex. Other efforts are also being made to identify and nab the suspects,” he added.

Police suspect the burglars may have conducted a reconnaissance of the area before targeting the flat.

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