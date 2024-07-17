Third arrest in Delhi GTB hospital murder: accused held for recce of hospital, hiding bike

New Delhi Since the incident, three people have been arrested so far. However, the shooters and his three aides who were at the hospital are yet to be traced. (Representative photo)

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested another person involved in the conspiracy behind the murder at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital on Sunday. The accused conducted a recce of the hospital for four days before the incident, to check if the wards were accessible and identify the target.

Since the incident, three people have been arrested so far. However, the shooters and his three aides who were at the hospital are yet to be traced. The person arrested on Wednesday was identified as Moin Khan, 19, of Loni in Ghaziabad.

“Moin is among the main conspirators. He has conducted recce for four consecutive days in the hospital along with three of his associates. We found footage in which they are seen on bikes and foot outside and inside the hospital. He also helped in hiding the bike which was used during the offence,” deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said.

In the incident, four members of the Hashim Baba gang entered Ward 24 of the hospital through the emergency entrance and shot dead 32-year-old Md Riyazuddin, in a case of mistaken identity. Their target was a rival gangster, 33-year-old Waseem, who was also undergoing treatment in the hospital. He was later moved to a private room after the shooting.

Chaudhary said the crime was masterminded by one Faheem Khan, who is also on the run. “He planned the murder to take revenge on Waseem, who allegedly attacked Baba gangsters inside jail earlier. We have now arrested another accused from Muzzafarnagar.”

Police said that Moin Khan was roped in by his elder brother, Faiz Khan, 20, who was friends with Faheem Khan. Faiz and 21-year-old Md Farhaan were arrested on Monday.

Further, investigators ascertained that Moin, Faheem and the others planned the murder at an apartment in Babarpur. They managed to get a weapon and decided to shoot Waseem dead while he was in the surgery ward, police said, adding that none of the accused had seen or met Waseem.

During interrogation, Moin also told the police that he was part of a “backup” plan in case Waseem could not be killed. Police said the men had been receiving orders from gang leaders lodged in Tihar and Mandoli jails.