Thunderstorm with gusty winds expected today, people asked to take precautions

A thunderstorm with gusty winds up to 35-45 kilometres per hour was expected later on Wednesday and bring more relief from hot and humid weather in Delhi even as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4°C and the air quality remained in the moderate category. The maximum temperature in the capital has been around 44°C for the past week. (PTI)

Strong winds set in over the capital late on Tuesday after high humidity drove heat to dangerously high levels. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5°C on Tuesday, 0.2 degrees lower than that on Monday. But there was little difference in how hot the day felt. High humidity meant the heat index was 49°C on Tuesday afternoon.

The heat index or the “real feel” temperature is a closer representation of how hot a person will feel since humidity impairs the effect of sweating, making it harder to cool down naturally.

The mercury was expected to go up to around 38°C on Wednesday. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday for Delhi and adjoining regions asking people to take precautions in view of stormy weather.

People have been advised to stay indoors with windows and doors shut and avoid travel during the storm. It also advised against taking shelter under trees and recommended that electrical or electronic appliances be unplugged.

A western disturbance lying over Iran and the neighbourhood and a cyclonic circulation developing over Pakistan in lower tropospheric levels will likely trigger storms.

The maximum temperature in the capital has been around 44°C for the past week. On Thursday, light to moderate showers were expected, with gusty winds touching 50 km per hour.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature of 43.5°C was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which provides the representational data for Delhi. Other parts of the city were even warmer. The weather station at Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.7°C, followed by 46.2°C at the Sports Complex station (Akshardham).

The hot and humid weather led to a rise in power demand, which touched a peak of 6,916 MW — the highest so far this year, slightly above the peak of 6,532 MW on Monday.

On Wednesday, the average Air Quality Index was 170 at 9am, compared to 198 (moderate) at 4pm on Tuesday.