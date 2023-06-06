Two siblings suffocate to death in wooden chest in Delhi

Two siblings, aged eight and six, were found dead inside a wooden box kept in their house near Jamia Nagar on Tuesday, police said, adding that the children likely suffocated to death. People outside the house of the two siblings who suffocated to death in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area on Tuesday evening. (HT photo)

No injury marks were found on the bodies of the children. The exact cause of death, however, will only be confirmed after their postmortem examination reports arrive, police said.

Police suspect that the siblings may have hid themselves inside the box while playing in the afternoon in their house in Joga Bai Extension. But they may have failed to lift the cover of the box, while their parents were busy with house work, police said.

“The team confirmed that there were no injuries on the bodies of the children. It seemed to be a case of accidental asphyxia. We are trying to find out how the children went inside and why they could not come out on their own,” said a police officer, associated with the investigation of the deaths.

The deceased were identified as eight-year-old Neeraj, and his sister Arti.

According to police investigation, around 3pm, the children had lunch with their father, Balbir (single name), and then went to play. Half an hour later, the parents found that the siblings were missing and began looking for them. They asked other children who were also playing in the neighbourhood.

It was at around 6.30pm when they checked the wooden box did they find the bodies of the children.

“At around 6.30pm, the parents opened the wooden box and found the siblings lying dead inside. The spot was inspected by the crime investigation team,” said the above-quoted police officer, wishing not to be named.

Their parents are from Nepal and were employed as the caretakers of the property they lived in, as the owner did not stay there, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.