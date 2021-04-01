Trial of faceless transport services a hit, helps RTOs reduce pendency

In a first, the Delhi transport department has been able to clear 64% (49,653) of the 77,421 online applications it received for services related to driver’s licence (DL) and vehicle registration certificate (RC) between February 18 and March 30, government data showed.

The online system for applying and getting clearance for transport documents is a new project undertaken by the Delhi government through which it aims to take nearly 70 essential transport services completely online in two phases over the next few months.

The data cited above is part of the findings from an ongoing trial run, which began from February 19. Currently, 12 services, including renewal and duplicate DL or RC, permit or RC transfer, among others, have been shifted to the online mode completely. The second phase will include 58 services.

“The low number of pending application is quite encouraging given the fact that this is the first time that a state is attempting to provide 100% faceless transport services. The project aims to decongest all RTOs (regional transport offices) of the city as it will allow people to get important documents from the comfort of their homes,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

Data showed that of the 77,421 applications, only 22,466 (29%) were pending as on March 30. While the RTO at Surajmal Vihar cleared 72% of online applications, the Burari auto unit RTO had the highest pendency of applications at 78%.

As for DL related documents, the department received 29,441 e-applications and only 1,070 (3.63%) are pending as on March 30.

During the period between February 18 and March 30, the transport department received 47,980 online applications for RC related documents of which 21,396 (44.6%) are pending. The applications ranged from change of address, renewal of RC, addition/termination of hypothecation, issue of NOC for sale of vehicle in a different state, duplicate RC and so on. The RTOs at north Delhi’s Mall Road and Central Delhi’s Indraprastha had cleared 65% and 60% of the applications, respectively.

Special commissioner (transport) KK Dahiya said in the pre-Covid times, Delhi’s 13 RTOs together used to witness a footfall of at least 100,000 every month. “The trial period itself has ensured that at least 77,000 people did not have to visit any RTO. All these applicants received or will receive their RC or DL related documents at their homes via speed post,” he said.

Once fully implemented, only applicants seeking a learner’s licence or permanent DL or vehicle fitness certificate will have to physically visit the RTOs as these documents require applicants to appear for tests, Dahiya added.