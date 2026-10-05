New Delhi, Two suspected associates of Rashid alias Cablewala were arrested in northeast Delhi following a brief exchange of fire with the Delhi Police in connection with a firing incident early Monday, police said.

Two associates of Rashid 'Cablewala' held after shootout in Delhi's Bhajanpura

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Three semi-automatic pistols, 18 live cartridges and a motorcycle without a registration plate were recovered from the accused identified as Mohammad Jaseem alias Aloo and Mohammad Kaif alias DJ , they said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that, on the orders of gangster Cablewala, they had fired at a man and his house in Bhajanpura, police said.

"The firing incident was reported around 3:20 am on October 2 in gali number 16, Subhash Vihar area. The complainant told police that around 2:43 am, he heard a noise in the street and came out onto his balcony, where he saw two men riding a two-wheeler and carrying pistols," a senior police officer said.

The accused fired rounds towards him and into the air before fleeing the spot. Bullets struck the glass railing and exterior wall of the building, but no one was injured, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhajanpura police station registered a case and opened an investigation. Teams analysed CCTV footage from the area, developed intelligence inputs and conducted raids at several locations. During the operation, the team received information about the suspects' movement and laid a trap on the road from Nanaksar towards Third Pushta Road in Usmanpur around 2:45 am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhajanpura police station registered a case and opened an investigation. Teams analysed CCTV footage from the area, developed intelligence inputs and conducted raids at several locations. During the operation, the team received information about the suspects' movement and laid a trap on the road from Nanaksar towards Third Pushta Road in Usmanpur around 2:45 am. {{/usCountry}}

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"The two suspects, travelling on a motorcycle without a registration plate, allegedly opened fire when the police team signalled them to stop for checking. The accused fired 12 rounds at the police team, with two bullets hitting the bullet-proof jackets of two personnel," the officer added.

Police personnel fired 16 rounds in self-defence, targeting the legs of the accused. Both men sustained bullet injuries and were apprehended. Jaseem, a resident of Welcome, has a previous case under the Arms Act registered by the Special Cell, while Kaif has no previous criminal involvement, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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