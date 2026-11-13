Two Delhi govt ministers direct 50% work-from-home arrangement amid pollution concerns

Two Delhi ministers have directed their respective departments to implement a 50% work-from-home arrangement, as the city grapples with worsening air pollution.

New Delhi: A man looks on as a layer of haze covers the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, (PTI)

The ministers who have issued the directions are Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who holds the environment portfolio, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, who oversees health.

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Officials said the directions aim to reduce the number of vehicles on Delhi's roads and encourage employees to work remotely, thereby helping curb vehicular emissions.

Sirsa and Pankaj Kumar Singh have issued the directions amid concerns over pollution and the need to reduce vehicular movement, they said.

Delhi government's winter action plan, which came into effect from November 1, also directs fo 50 per cent work from home.

"All Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments shall attend office regularly with not more than 50% staff strength physically present in office.

"The remaining 50% staff shall work from home, provided that the Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments can call officers/officials to office, as required to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential and emergency public service," reads the winter action plan.

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, Delhi's air quality deteriorated further, with the AQI reaching 403 in the morning, placing it in the severe category. However, the AQI showed marginal improvement later in the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, Delhi's air quality deteriorated further, with the AQI reaching 403 in the morning, placing it in the severe category. However, the AQI showed marginal improvement later in the day. {{/usCountry}}