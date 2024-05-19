Two killed after truck rams bike on Ring Road

Two men, in their twenties, were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was allegedly hit by a speeding truck and were crushed under its wheels on the Ring Road near the Yamuna Bazar Hanuman Temple in the early hours of Saturday, police officers aware of the matter said. The accident took place when the deceased men, Piyush and Ankur (identified by their single names), were returning from Haridwar to their homes at Mehrauli in south Delhi. (Representational Image)

The truck also dragged both the bodies as well as their motorcycle on the road for a few metres. The accused truck driver, identified as Surender Singh, 38, was arrested, they added.

The accident took place when the deceased men, Piyush and Ankur (identified by their single names), were returning from Haridwar to their homes at Mehrauli in south Delhi. Peeyush was riding the bike and Ankur was the riding pillion. They were accompanied by two other friends who were on another bike, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (north) Manoj Kumar Meena.

Eyewitnesses told police that the truck driver tried to flee after running over the victims, even as the bike remained stuck under it. An auto-rickshaw driver and some other motorists waylaid the truck, forcing the driver to stop. The driver, who originally belongs to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was caught and handed over to police, they added.

The DCP said that around 2am, the Kashmere Gate police station received a call regarding an accident on the Ring Road near the Hanuman temple. A police team reached the spot.

“Both the motorcycle riders were taken to Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, where they were declared brought dead on arrival. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered at the Kashmere Gate police station and the truck driver was arrested. His truck was also seized,” said DCP Meena.