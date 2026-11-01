Victims of Mangolpuri fire worked late to earn extra for festivals: Kin

New Delhi: For the families shattered by loss, it was even more heartbreaking to learn that the workers who died in Friday’s Mangolpuri shoe factory fire had been working extra hours, hoping to save more or bring a little more for Diwali next week.

The fire broke out in the basement of the building. (HT Photo)

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The deceased were identified as Premchand Jha, 56, Harihar Chaurasiya, 45, Ashok Kumar, 25 and Lal Babu Chauhan, 38. Two others, Vikas and Harindar, are under treatment. Vikas is stable but on oxygen support in the emergency ward; Harindar is in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.

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Among the deceased was Ashok Kumar. His family said he was on a video call with his wife Guddi Devi and their daughter when the fire broke out. He lived alone in Delhi, while his family lived in Phulparas, Bihar.

“His last words were: fire broke out. Lots of smoke inside. I’m going. Cut the call,” said his father, Nagendra Yadav.

“We kept trying, but his phone was switched off. He was doing overtime as he wanted to bring more money home for Diwali. He has two daughters aged four and two. His wife is six months pregnant. Who will take care of us now?” his father added. His brother, Kundar Kumar, said Ashok was earning ₹15,000 for packing shoes.

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{{^usCountry}} Another victim, Premchand Jha, a resident of Prem Nagar, had been working at the shoe factory for the past 10 years, where he did dyeing work. His family said he frequently took night shifts to supplement his monthly salary of around ₹14,000. His son, Ramesh Kumar Jha, 32, said his father had called home around 8.30pm on Friday to inform them that he would be on an extra shift. His family was completely dependent on Premchand after his son had quit his job to take care of his mother undergoing cancer treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another victim, Premchand Jha, a resident of Prem Nagar, had been working at the shoe factory for the past 10 years, where he did dyeing work. His family said he frequently took night shifts to supplement his monthly salary of around ₹14,000. His son, Ramesh Kumar Jha, 32, said his father had called home around 8.30pm on Friday to inform them that he would be on an extra shift. His family was completely dependent on Premchand after his son had quit his job to take care of his mother undergoing cancer treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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Harihar Chaurasiya, 45, worked as a contractor at the factory. He is survived by his wife Gayatri, two sons and a daughter. “As the contractor, Harihar was required to stay back to supervise the overtime work. His son went to the factory to drop off his dinner. He scolded his son for coming late. That was the last conversation,” said Dillip, his brother-in-law.

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Harihar’s 12-year-old daughter, Anjali, struggled to hold back tears. “I spoke to my father last night; he said he would come back soon. And now he is gone,” she said.

Lal Babu Chauhan, 38, worked at the factory for around 15 years. He lived alone in the Sultanpuri area and sent most of his earnings back home in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, his sister Hevanti Devi said.

“He has been working at this factory since the start of his career. He saved a lot of money to send it back home. I met him a few days ago, and today I am standing at the mortuary to take back his body. Why is the factory owner not here to help us?”

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Several workers had a narrow escape. Among them, Aman Mishra, 22, a native of Patna, said he had opted for the night shift on Friday to earn extra money but went home for dinner during the break before the shift began.

Mishra, who has worked at the factory for the past three years, said workers usually completed their regular shift from 9am to 9pm, followed by an hour-long dinner break before the night shift began at 10pm. “That dinner break saved my life today,” he said.

Another worker, Ram Khilo, 55, who has been employed at the factory for nearly 15 years, said he had initially considered taking the extra shift but decided against it because he was unwell.

“Today, I am standing outside the mortuary, and seeing the remains of my fellow peers is a horrible feeling,” he said.