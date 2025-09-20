Vigilance probe against DGHS over DSCI malpractice

The Health and Family Welfare Department’s vigilance branch has sought a response from the state-run Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) over a complaint claiming the role of former DSCI director Dr Vatsala Agrawal in the alleged irregularities in faculty recruitment at the DSCI. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the notice, the vigilance department has asked the DSCI to provide and action taken report on the “illegal appointment of Dr Minakshi Mann to the post of assistant professor”.

Notably, Agrawal is currently the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The notice, also seen by HT, is dated August 22, 2025 and addressed to the medical director of DSCI. The complaint, a copy of which HT has also seen, mentioned in the notice is filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Somnath Bharti, alleging that recruitment rules were manipulated to favour certain candidates. The complaint also claimed that the appointment of Dr Minakshi Mann (wife of Dr Vikram Pratap Singh, assistant director coordination at DSCI) to the post of assistant professor was facilitated through unlawful means.

The complaint dated back to June 10 this year and argued that the post for which Dr Mann was appointed does not exist as on date. “It is very much clear that there is no post of assistant professor in Cancer Research at DSCI. However, to favour the wife of Dr Vikram Pratap Singh, Dr Vatsala Aggarwal published the advertisement of recruitment,” the complaint read.

“The eligibility criteria for the post of assistant professor in Cancer Research was drafted by Dr Agrawal in such a way that Dr Mann is appointed at DSCI. The said eligibility criteria/recruitment rules for the post of assistant professor in Cancer Research (this post doesn’t exist as on date) was published without the approval of the governing council or chief secretary, GNCTD,” the complaint added, further requesting an external audit.

A DSCI official, on condition of anonymity, told HT that after the advertisement in 2024, the selection committee was constituted by Minakshai Mann’s husband in alliance with Dr Agrawal.

Later, the vigilance department last month asked DSCI to examine the allegations and submit a factual report. “You are requested to take necessary action in the matter and provide the action taken report/factual report… positively for submission to the central vigilance commission,” the letter noted.

Speaking to HT, the DSCI director Dr Vinod Kumar said, “The institute has already provided its necessary response to the department.”

Meanwhile, Agrawal and Mann did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the matter.