'What will happen to his family?' asks kin of man who died cleaning sewer in Delhi’s Mundka

“Who allowed him to go down the manhole?” asked the brother-in-law of Rohit Chandilya, a sweeper, who died while cleaning a sewer at a colony in Delhi’s Mundka area on Friday.

Besides Chandilya (32), a security guard also died in the Bakkarwala area when they went down a sewer.

Satish Kumar, the brother-in-law of the sweeper, Chandilya, aged 32, talked to the media about the plight of his family.

“He used to work as a sweeper under one Chandan Kumar Mishra. We want to ask why he went inside the sewer and who asked him or gave him permission to go. We have no idea for how long he was inside the hole,” Kumar said.

The bodies of both men, Chandilya and the guard who was identified as Ashok, aged 30, were brought out with the help of fire brigade personnel after colony residents failed to pull them out manually.

Chandilya worked as a private sweeper in the colony and Ashok as security guard in DDA flats. Chandilya was the sole breadwinner of his family and is survived by his wife and a two-year-old son.

“He used to live in a rented accommodation. Now what will happen to his family members? His family should get justice,” he said.

Police had found the two men unconscious in a sewer in Pocket-D of Lok Nayak Puram, Bakkarwala after receiving a call on Friday afternoon.

Chandilya went down into the sweeper after a complaint of its blockage when he fainted. Ashok- who followed Chandilya to rescue him also fell unconscious. The two were taken to the hospital but were declared brought dead.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered. The police said that an investigation into the matter is underway and the culprits are being identified.

