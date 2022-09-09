Home / India News / BREAKING: Biden pays tribute to queen as 'stateswoman of unmatched dignity'
BREAKING: Biden pays tribute to queen as 'stateswoman of unmatched dignity'

india news
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 05:41 AM IST

Breaking news today September 9, 2022:

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 09, 2022 05:41 AM IST

    Won't give up nukes: Kim as North Korea declares itself a nuclear weapons state

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles it needs to counter hostilities from the United States, which he accused of pushing a pressure campaign aimed at weakening the North’s defenses and eventually collapsing his authoritarian government.

  • Sep 09, 2022 05:28 AM IST

    Biden pays tribute to queen as 'stateswoman of unmatched dignity'

    US President Joe Biden paid tribute Thursday to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a "stateswoman of unmatched dignity," and said he looked forward to working with her son King Charles, noting their already "close friendship."

    "She stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that 'Grief is the price we pay for love,'" Biden said in his statement.

New Vista has a sense of ownership, responsibility

india news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 02:50 AM IST

The 3-km-long stretch, home to several iconic structures has been undergoing a major revival for the past two years. The Central Vista redevelopment project was a bold and timely decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

People listen to PM Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kartavya Path near India Gate as part of the revamped Central Vista project, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
People listen to PM Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kartavya Path near India Gate as part of the revamped Central Vista project, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
By
Roads leading to Kartavya Path may soon get Vista-like revamp treatment

india news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 02:39 AM IST

The New Delhi Municipal Council, which oversees the New Delhi district, is set to spruce up eight stretches in the general vicinity of the intersection: Tilak Marg, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Tolstoy Marg, Hailey Road, Tansen Marg and Babar Road.

A view of the national capital's Kartavya Path in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)
A view of the national capital's Kartavya Path in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)
ByParas Singh
Delhi gets a new vista

india news
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 02:34 AM IST

India Gate and the popular public spaces around it donned festive attire for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, even though the area was, for much of the evening, cordoned off for members of the public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of newly christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as part of revamped Central Vista in New Delhi, Thursday, September 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of newly christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as part of revamped Central Vista in New Delhi, Thursday, September 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ByHT Correspondents
India to join three of four IPEF ‘pillars’

india news
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 12:35 AM IST

Signaling its political and strategic commitment to the world’s newest economic architecture in the Indo-Pacific, and in keeping with its national priorities, India is set to join three of the four pillars of the Indo-Pacific Framework (IPEF) at the framework’s first in-person ministerial summit in Los Angeles, people familiar with the development said.

HT Image
HT Image
ByPrashant Jha, Los Angeles
India, China troops begin to disengage from Hot Springs

india news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 12:34 AM IST

NEW DELHI India and China on Thursday announced that their frontline troops have kicked off disengagement from Patrol Point-15 (Gogra-Hot Springs area) in eastern Ladakh where the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have been locked in a lingering standoff over 28 months, with the breakthrough coming after the 16th round of military talks to cool tensions in the sensitive sector, officials familiar with the matter said

HT Image
HT Image
ByRahul Singh
Supreme Court restores corruption case against Tamil Nadu minister Balaji

india news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 12:14 AM IST

Setting aside the order of the Madras high court delivered on July 30, 2021 that quashed an FIR against Balaji following a compromise reached between the complainant victims (bribe givers) and Balaji (bribe taker), the top court directed the state police to proceed with the case investigation.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered criminal charges to be restored against DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji (HT)
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered criminal charges to be restored against DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji (HT)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
NIA raids SDPI leader’s house in Karnataka over Bihar case

india news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 12:12 AM IST

Searches were also conducted today morning in Shiv Ganga district in Tamil Nadu and South Kannada (Dakshina) district in Karnataka in the case pertaining to the involvement of Popular Front of India in anti-national activities

Officials were met with “go-back NIA”chants in Dakshina Kannada when it raided the home of Social Democratic Party of India leader Riyaz Farangipete’s house in the district. (HT Archives)
Officials were met with “go-back NIA”chants in Dakshina Kannada when it raided the home of Social Democratic Party of India leader Riyaz Farangipete’s house in the district. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Vista welds beauty with duty

india news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Path on Thursday evening in a glitzy ceremony, and said the newly christened stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate represented a rejection of slavery and colonial baggage by a new and confident India.

(PTI)
(PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Gujarat HC dismisses PIL against govt’s plan to revamp Sabarmati ashram

india news
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 12:09 AM IST

The Gujarat HC on Thursday dismissed a PIL filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, opposing the state government’s ₹1,300-crore development plan for the historic Sabarmati Ashram and its precinct in Ahmedabad.

School students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary, at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, on October 2, 2018. (PTI)
School students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary, at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, on October 2, 2018. (PTI)
ByMaulik Pathak, Ahmedabad
Education and Skill development are important pillars of Indo-US relations: Pradhan at India Ideas Summit

india news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Pradhan was addressing the India Ideas Summit organised by the US-India Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce, International Affairs, South Asia. The theme of the event was “Maximising the Next 75 years of US–India Prosperity”.

India and the United States (US) have similar societies and shared values, said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)
India and the United States (US) have similar societies and shared values, said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
16 states perform above national average in NEET

india news
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 03:09 AM IST

In Nagaland, 82% of aspirants who appeared in the exam were declared qualified, followed by Delhi (75%), Chandigarh (72.6%), Rajasthan (70%), Haryana (68.6%), Punjab (67.6%), Odisha (61%), West Bengal (58.7%), and Uttarakhand (57.6%).

NEET was conducted in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. (HT photo)
NEET was conducted in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. (HT photo)
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
Panic at Bhopal airport after operator mishears ballast as blast

india news
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Panic erupted at Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj International Airport on Thursday morning after an IndiGo airline employee misheard “ballast” as “blast” during a call pertaining to a flight, officials said.

The employee at Bhopal airport mistook the word to be “blast” and immediately alerted the control room of CISF, officials said. (File/Representational)
The employee at Bhopal airport mistook the word to be “blast” and immediately alerted the control room of CISF, officials said. (File/Representational)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Relief for SC/ST patients with rare diseases

india news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Currently ₹23.18 crore of unspent allocations exists and this will be used to fund this new scheme. The government will provide ₹10,000 for PET Scan, ₹7 lakh and ₹21 lakh for Autologous and Allogeneic bone marrow transplant, respectively, and ₹1.5 lakh for robotic surgeries, minister said

K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education, said for certain rare and high-cost diseases that are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme monetary aid will be provided by the state government. (ANI)
K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education, said for certain rare and high-cost diseases that are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme monetary aid will be provided by the state government. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Poll petitions should ideally be disposed of in six months: HC

india news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 12:05 AM IST

The court made this observation during the arguments when the counsels for both the petitioner and respondent were struggling to verify some of the documents submitted.

The HC said it was not prudent to waste the court’s time in such cases. (PTI)
The HC said it was not prudent to waste the court’s time in such cases. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India
