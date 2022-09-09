BREAKING: Biden pays tribute to queen as 'stateswoman of unmatched dignity'
Sep 09, 2022 05:41 AM IST
Won't give up nukes: Kim as North Korea declares itself a nuclear weapons state
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles it needs to counter hostilities from the United States, which he accused of pushing a pressure campaign aimed at weakening the North’s defenses and eventually collapsing his authoritarian government.
Sep 09, 2022 05:28 AM IST
Biden pays tribute to queen as 'stateswoman of unmatched dignity'
US President Joe Biden paid tribute Thursday to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a "stateswoman of unmatched dignity," and said he looked forward to working with her son King Charles, noting their already "close friendship."
"She stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that 'Grief is the price we pay for love,'" Biden said in his statement.