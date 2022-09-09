Won't give up nukes: Kim as North Korea declares itself a nuclear weapons state
Kim has dialed up weapons tests to a record pace this year, launching more than 30 ballistic weapons, including the first demonstrations of his intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles it needs to counter hostilities from the United States, which he accused of pushing a pressure campaign aimed at weakening the North’s defenses and eventually collapsing his authoritarian government.
State media said Friday that Kim made the comments during a speech at North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament on Thursday where members also passed a law that authorized North Korea’s military to “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leadership comes under attack.
Kim’s comments underscored rising regional tensions as he accelerates the expansion of his nuclear weapons and missiles program. He has issued increasingly provocative threats of nuclear conflict toward the United States and its allies in Asia in recent months, also warning that the North would proactively use its nuclear weapons when threatened.
Diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang has derailed since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling sanctions against the North and the North’s denuclearization steps.
U.S. and South Korean officials say Kim may up the ante soon by ordering the North’s first nuclear test in five years as he pushes a brinkmanship aimed at forcing Washington to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiating concessions from a position of strength.
-
Britain's new king: Charles to inherit his late mother Queen's private fortune
The real royal wealth -- the Crown Estate lands and the Royal Collection of art and jewellery, plus official residences and the Royal Archives -- is held by the monarchy as an institution. As such, they will only pass to King Charles III in trust.
-
Rainbow appears outside Buckingham Palace as people mourn Queen's death
The demise of Queen Elizabeth II triggered condolences from across the world. Global leaders in the likes of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, EU chief Ursula Von Der Leyen, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others, paid tribute to the late monarch.
-
The new king: Life of Britain's monarch Charles III in dates
Aged 73, the new King Charles III has been heir to the throne since the age of just three, when his mother became Queen Elizabeth II.
-
From Biden to Putin, global leaders mourn the death of ‘dignified, strong’ Queen
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss called the demise of Queen Elizabeth II a “day of great loss”, while US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden credited the late monarch for her “unmatched dignity and constancy” that strengthened the alliance between their countries.
-
Paris Eiffel Tower lighting turned off in honour of Queen Elizabeth
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said she had ensured British Ambassador Menna Rawlings of the deep sympathy and support of the French capital for the people of the United Kingdom. "Tonight, the Eiffel Tower lights will be switched off in hommage to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Hidalgo said.
