Window for admissions to Delhi's entry-level classes closes today

The window for submission of forms for admission to entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 — for the 2022-23 academic session in private schools across the Capital will close on Friday. The government, on January 6, had extended the last date by two weeks in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The last date for schools to upload details of children who have applied is January 24 and for displaying the list of selected candidates is February 4.

Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka, and chairperson of the National Progressive School’s Conference, which has over 120 private Delhi schools as its members, said the next few days will be utilised for verifying forms and preparing a list of applicants for the draw of lots. She said while the school has largely received forms online, it was also accepting forms in person.

“We will check various parameters to see if parents meet the criteria of neighbourhood, sibling or staff. We will prepare a list of everyone who has applied and in case any document is missing, we will give them a chance to complete the documentation,” said Acharya.

Following the verification and the first draw of lots, the list of selected candidates will be displayed on February 4, at the school and online.

Bharat Arora, general secretary, Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools, said the surge in Covid cases and subsequent curbs might have impacted the admission cycle as there was not a significant increase in applications compared to last year.

“Policymakers must keep in mind that Delhi has been under various restrictions for almost three weeks which might have impacted admission turnout in various schools,” said Arora.

A senior official at the private schools’ branch of the directorate of education said the department had earlier extended the application period for the convenience of parents and no further extension was possible. “Due to the surge in cases and closure of schools, some parents might have faced trouble initially. For their convenience, we extended the time period for form submission by two weeks,” said the official, asking not to be named.