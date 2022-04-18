Yamuna pollution levels bounce past limit again
- Ammonia levels in the Yamuna on Thursday were five times above the maximum treatable limit of 0.9ppm. After easing up on Friday, pollution started rising again on Saturday, forcing DJB to issue an SOS.
Pollution levels in the Yamuna river continued to fluctuate over the weekend, impacting operations at two key water treatment plants in the Capital, officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Sunday. The Delhi water utility has, as a result, asked Haryana to increase the water flow at two canals in the city to flush pollutants out.
A communication sent by the water utility to Haryana on Saturday night said ammonia levels in the Wazirabad pond were as high as 7.5ppm, resulting in reduced water production at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment plants.
The two plants together serve the national capital with roughly a quarter of its daily water supply.
The city’s estimated daily water demand is 1,380 MGD (million gallons per day) The Chandrawal treatment plant supplies Delhi 100MGD of potable water a day, while the Wazirabad one supplies 134 MGD water.
The Saturday letter said the reduced water production could lead to a crisis in parts of Delhi, including areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which administers the city’s major institutional and diplomatic areas.
“As you are aware, since it is the festive season of Ramzan and Hanuman Jayanti, in addition to the critical summer season, it is essential to maintain uninterrupted water supply in Delhi. The discharge of pollution in highly undesirable as raw water is used for drinking after treatment,” the communication said.
A senior DJB official said ammonia levels reduced on Sunday, but remained well above the treatable limit.
“Ammonia levels reduced to 3.5ppm, but this is still three or four times above the treatable limit of 0.9 ppm. Water production at affected plants has increased, but is hovering around 75% of capacity,” the official said.
Sachin Kumar, a resident of Block H in west Delhi’s Karampura, said the area has not received regular water supply since Friday.
“Can’t they at least tell us when we will be able to get normal water supply,” Kumar asked.
Abhishek Sahai from Rajendra Nagar said residents of the area have been short of water for three days now.
“We have been facing water supply issues for the past three days. DJB should solve this issue as soon as possible,” he added
The water utility has also urged the Haryana government to increase and maintain the flow in Delhi Sub Branch canal and Munak Canal to tide over the current situation.
“Haryana has been requested to increase the flow in CLC canal from 569 cusecs to 683 cusecs and at the DSB canal from 330 cusecs to 385 cusecs,” the official said.
An official from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board said regular action is being taken to check the discharge of industrial units. “We will keep checking the river standards and will take action if anyone is found releasing untreated effluents,” the official said.
Autos, taxis in Capital on strike today to protest fuel price hikes
Residents of Delhi are likely to have a hard time finding autos and taxis (including those linked with ride-hailing services) on Monday, with several unions calling for a strike, demanding that CNG prices be subsidised and fares be revised. The unions said “all” autos and taxis, including those on aggregator platforms like Ola and Uber, will join the strike and keep their vehicles off the road all day.
Robbers strike at finance firm’s office in Ludhiana, flee after manager raises alarm
Three masked men attempted to rob the office of a finance company's office in Raikot on Saturday. The manager of the firm, Randhir Singh, said that the robbers asked him to handover the keys of the almirah to them. After Singh raised the alarm, the accused fled. The robbers' aides were keeping watch outside the office, he added. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to identify the accused.
SYL canal row: Haryana likely to file contempt petition against Punjab, says Supreme Court orders not being implemented
The Haryana government is considering filing a contempt of court petition against neighbouring Punjab for not implementing the Supreme Court's January 15, 2002, and June 4, 2004, orders to complete the remaining portion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. On April 5, the state assembly had passed a resolution during a special one-day session asking the Centre to take measures for the construction of the SYL canal in compliance with apex court directions.
Ludhiana | 3 of gang held for ATM fraud, 31 cards recovered
Two days after a woman's debit card was swapped with a fake one at an ATM on Sua Road, three men were arrested on Sunday. While Harminder Singh of New Aman Nagar, Ranbir Singh of Kabir Nagar and Hardeep Singh of Gurpal Nagar have been arrested, their aide Ajay Kumar is on the run. On April 14, the complainant, Suman Pandey of Giaspura, 32, had trouble withdrawing cash from an ATM.
Seven Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity recorded seven new Covid infections on Sunday, though no new cases were reported from Panchkula. As many as five infections were detected in Mohali and two in Chandigarh. No virus-related fatality was reported in any of the three jurisdictions. On Saturday, three cases had surfaced in Chandigarh and no case was reported from Mohali and Panchkula. Chandigarh is now left with 22 active infections, Panchkula has three and Mohali eight.
