New Delhi, Concerns about minority representation, voting rights, quality of education, and even transgender rights brought youngsters from across the country to Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to join the INDIA bloc's rally against alleged electoral irregularities and SIR.

Youngsters join INDIA bloc rally as they see personal troubles linked to larger public issues

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For Siyona, 21, and Shaivi, 22, who travelled from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, the debate over voting rights has spilt over into their personal lives, with political indifference and differences over issues concerning minorities becoming a source of friction with friends.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"We have lost friends over this. We have tried to persuade people around us to vote and take an interest in what is happening, but many simply do not care. Some would rather stay away from politics altogether, even when the decisions being taken affect their own lives," Shaivi said.

Speaking about the concerns of minority communities, the two women said that the deletion of names from electoral rolls could have consequences beyond an individual's ability to cast a vote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "When people from already marginalised communities fear that their names may disappear from the voter list, it is not just an administrative issue for them. It is about whether they can exercise the same rights as everyone else. The burden of proving that you belong should not fall disproportionately on people who are already vulnerable," Siyona said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When people from already marginalised communities fear that their names may disappear from the voter list, it is not just an administrative issue for them. It is about whether they can exercise the same rights as everyone else. The burden of proving that you belong should not fall disproportionately on people who are already vulnerable," Siyona said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She further said that she had participated in the protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party in July, adding that she travelled to Delhi despite differences within her family over her views.

A Delhi sightseeing trip, meanwhile, took an unexpected political turn for four young men from West Bengal's Malda.

Akib, 18, and Azaan Ahmed, 21, had travelled to the capital as tourists with two other friends, but decided to join the rally after learning about it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We had come to Delhi to travel and see the city. We had not planned to attend a protest. But when we learnt about the rally, we felt that this was something we should be part of because we support the cause," they said.

The group also said the issue had a personal connection, with some members of their families finding their names missing from electoral rolls.

"Some of our family members' names have been deleted. We cannot simply sit back when people close to us are affected. We have come here to stand up for them," said Akib, adding that it was his first visit to Delhi and his first participation in a protest.

Students from Kerala, including members of the Muslim Students Federation and the Indian Union Muslim League , also joined the demonstration. Their concerns extended to the opportunities available to young people, particularly in education.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Providing more opportunities is important, but simply increasing the number of institutions is not enough. The quality of education matters just as much. Young people need access to good education and opportunities to build a future. These issues cannot be separated from the larger question of fairness in society," the students said.

The rally also became a platform for participants who chose unconventional ways to make their concerns visible.

A 21-year-old man identifying himself as 'takshroach' arrived dressed as a cockroach. He said his name, along with those of some members of his family, had been deleted from the electoral rolls.

A transgender person dressed in black and wearing jewellery had also come to ensure that members of their community were represented.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Transgender and queer people are also citizens. Our concerns cannot remain outside conversations about democracy and equal rights. I have come here to represent our community and make sure our issues are heard," said the 20-year-old.

For some of the young participants, Sunday was their first experience of a political demonstration; for others, it was a continuation of protests they had been attending for weeks. At Ramlila Maidan, the slogans were about protecting the vote. For the young people gathered there, the reasons for joining were often rooted in experiences much closer to home.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.