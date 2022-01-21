Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory for R-Day rehearsal parade. Details here

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory for full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day 2022 celebrations for Sunday, January 23. “Traffic advisory--Republic Day celebrations full dress rehearsal on 23rd January 22,” the national capital's traffic police posted on Twitter.

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) Parade time and route: The parade rehearsal will begin at 10:30am. The contingents will march from Vijay Chowk to National Stadium. The route will be as follows: Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-Princess Palace-Tilak Marg-'C' Hexagon-National Stadium

(2.) Traffic restrictions: On the rehearsal day, curbs will be in effect from 9am to 12:30pm. However, vehicular movement will be stopped from 6pm on January 22 on the Rajpath-Vijay Chowk-India Gate route.

Similarly, on Rajpath, no cross traffic will be allowed from 11pm on January 22 at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road till the rehearsal is over. Also, ‘C’ Hexagon-India Gate will be closed at 9:15am on Sunday.

(3.) Alternative routes: Dhaula Kuan-Vande Mataram Marg-Panchkuian Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place-Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side (From South Delhi to New Delhi railway station)

Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge-Rani Jhansi Flyover-Jhandwalan-DB Gupta Road-Sheela Cinema Road-Paharganj Bridge (From East Delhi to New Delhi railway station)

Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Ring Road-Rajghat-Ring Road-Chowk Yamuna Bazar-SP Mukherjee Marg-Chhatta Rail-Kauria Bridge (From South Delhi to Old Delhi railway station)

(4.) Bus terminating points: Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariat (Indira Gandhi Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Tis Hazari Court.

(5.) Routes for inter-state buses: Buses from Shivaji Stadium to Ghaziabad to take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

Buses from NH24 to turn right on road number 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.

Buses from Ghaziabad to be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopar Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

All inter-state buses from Dhaula Kuan side to terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

(6.) Delhi Metro: No restrictions on Metro services except Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan, both of which will be out of bound for commuters from 5am till 12 noon on January 23.