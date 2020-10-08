Drive-through testing facility, 3 special centres launched in Mohali

cities

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 00:01 IST

Punjab Youth Development Board chairperson Sukhjinder Bindra on Wednesday inaugurated a drive-through testing facility and three special open-air testing centres in Mohali.

The drive-through facility has come up at the sports stadium in Sector 78 while the open-air centres have been set up in Phase 6, Kharar and Lohgarh.

Bindra said that maximum people should avail benefit from these centres and come forward for Covid-19 testing to make ‘Mission Fateh’ a success.

With the addition of these facilities, the Mohali administration has augmented the testing centres in the district to facilitate maximum public footfall, said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

“Aggressive Covid-19 sampling mandates ample testing facilities. So, we have increased the testing centres. To allay the public fear of going to hospitals, the new testing centres have been set up in open air,” said Dayalan.

One open-air testing centre each has come up at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College in Mohali’s Phase 6, Ram Bhawan at Kharar’s Dussehra Ground and Lohgarh Government Senior Secondary School.

Now, the district has total 13 Covid-19 government testing centres which are being complemented by 16 private testing centres and six authorised labs, the DC said.

At the drive-through facility at GMADA sports complex in Sector 78, people can arrive at the testing location in their vehicles. They can register themselves at the entry gate and drive to the sampling counter to give the swab without disembarking from the vehicle. The entire exercise takes about five minutes and the test result is conveyed through a message on phone.