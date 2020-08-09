Drunk car driver leaves four migrants critically injured in Mohali

cities

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:15 IST

A speeding car trying to escape after hitting another vehicle ran over four migrant workers who were crossing Airport Road near the Industrial Area, Phase 8, on Saturday night.

All four are critically injured and have been referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, after being rushed to the civil hospital in Mohali.

Police are yet to ascertain their identities.

According to police, a Delhi resident under the influence of liquor hit a vehicle on Airport Road around 10:30pm and was trying to escape. He was intercepted by another vehicle that was chasing him, but only after the four men had been hit.

The accused was handed over to police, who have not revealed his identity. Assistant sub-inspector Kewal Singh of the Balongi police station, where the accused has been detained, said the condition of the injured men was critical as they had sustained head injuries. A case is yet to be registered.