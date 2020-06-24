DU college converted into institutional quarantine facility

cities

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:19 IST

New Delhi: Delhi University’s (DU) Maharaja Agarsen College in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave has been converted into an institutional quarantine facility with a capacity of 188 beds, becoming the first DU college to be taken over by any district administration amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an order issued on Monday, SDM of Mayur Vihar Amod Barthwal said college officials will be deployed to maintain the facility. “The principal shall deploy a sufficient number of officers from his college to look after the institutional quarantine facilities on a 24X7 basis,” the order stated.

Principal Tiwari confirmed the development on Wednesday. “We have informed our staff members about the college premises being converted into an institutional quarantine facility. We will try to do our best to help the administration in this fight against the pandemic,” he said.