e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / DU college converted into institutional quarantine facility

DU college converted into institutional quarantine facility

cities Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Delhi University’s (DU) Maharaja Agarsen College in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave has been converted into an institutional quarantine facility with a capacity of 188 beds, becoming the first DU college to be taken over by any district administration amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an order issued on Monday, SDM of Mayur Vihar Amod Barthwal said college officials will be deployed to maintain the facility. “The principal shall deploy a sufficient number of officers from his college to look after the institutional quarantine facilities on a 24X7 basis,” the order stated.

Principal Tiwari confirmed the development on Wednesday. “We have informed our staff members about the college premises being converted into an institutional quarantine facility. We will try to do our best to help the administration in this fight against the pandemic,” he said.

top news
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In