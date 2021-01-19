DU to hold convocation ceremony on Feb 27 in blended mode

Delhi University (DU) Tuesday announced that it will conduct the convocation ceremony for graduates of 2019-20 on February 27 in a blended format -- in-person and virtually.

The announcement was made during a press conference organised to highlight the achievements of the university over the past six months, since acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi took over from suspended vice-chancellor Yogesh K Tyagi, who was accused of misconduct and dereliction of duty.

“There will be a mixed (online and offline) convocation ceremony on February 27. The postgraduate students who completed their course in 2019-20 will be awarded degrees along with MPhil and PhD scholars who completed their course the same year,” Joshi said.

The acting V-C announced that the university will soon launch an academic cooperative system, “Vidya Vistar Scheme (V2 Scheme)”, between DU colleges and departments and remote Indian universities. “Through the initiative, DU has proposed to make available its faculties, library, and other academic facilities to the partnering institutions for academic cooperation and collaboration. The V2 Scheme has already started; letters have been sent to all colleges and departments. Now, we are giving them the freedom to choose,” Joshi said.

“We are talking about all our online resources for now. In the coming years, we will see if we can invite researchers to our campus and share our labs and other facilities with them,” he said.

The acting V-C also announced the launch of another initiative, “DU encyclopedia”, from March this year to mark DU’s 100th anniversary. “We are constituting a committee that will be involved with the 100-year history of DU and work on the DU encyclopedia. There are so many people who have been a part of DU, but we don’t know much about them since we weren’t working in that direction,” he said.

Addressing the media, Joshi said the university has constituted a 42-member committee for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. DU also issued digital degrees to 19,821 students and provisional certificates to 3,885 students in the past six months, the acting V-C said.