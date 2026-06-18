ED raids 10 locations in Kerala's Kochi in human organ trade case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at 10 locations across Keralam's Kochi city and its nearby areas in connection with an alleged human organ trafficking case, officials said.

The case highlights growing concerns over illegal organ trade networks, which often exploit economically vulnerable individuals. Central agencies have intensified efforts in recent years to dismantle such operations (ANI Video Grab)

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The premises covered in the operation include several hospitals and associated establishments suspected of being linked to the racket.

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ED's zonal office in the state carried out the search operation early on Thursday based on certain inputs against the suspects linked to the case.

Officials told ANI that the searches are part of an ongoing investigation into possible money laundering linked to illegal organ transplants.

The federal agency is probing the role of intermediaries, medical professionals, and facilitators who may have been involved in arranging unauthorised procedures for financial gain.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the action is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Investigators are examining financial documents, electronic records, and hospital data to trace transactions and identify individuals involved in the suspected network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the action is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Investigators are examining financial documents, electronic records, and hospital data to trace transactions and identify individuals involved in the suspected network. {{/usCountry}}

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The ED is looking into whether the proceeds generated from these activities were routed through shell companies or concealed using layered financial transactions.

Multiple ED teams are conducting coordinated searches to prevent the destruction of evidence and ensure a comprehensive probe.

The case highlights growing concerns over illegal organ trade networks, which often exploit economically vulnerable individuals. Central agencies have intensified efforts in recent years to dismantle such operations and ensure strict enforcement of the law.