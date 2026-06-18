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ED raids 10 locations in Kerala's Kochi in human organ trade case

The ED carried out searches at 10 locations across Keralam's Kochi city and its nearby areas in connection with an alleged human organ trafficking case.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 01:13 PM IST
ANI |
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at 10 locations across Keralam's Kochi city and its nearby areas in connection with an alleged human organ trafficking case, officials said.

The case highlights growing concerns over illegal organ trade networks, which often exploit economically vulnerable individuals. Central agencies have intensified efforts in recent years to dismantle such operations (ANI Video Grab)
The case highlights growing concerns over illegal organ trade networks, which often exploit economically vulnerable individuals. Central agencies have intensified efforts in recent years to dismantle such operations (ANI Video Grab)

The premises covered in the operation include several hospitals and associated establishments suspected of being linked to the racket.

Read More| Ex-Kerala CM's daughter Veena appears for questioning before ED in PMLA case

ED's zonal office in the state carried out the search operation early on Thursday based on certain inputs against the suspects linked to the case.

Officials told ANI that the searches are part of an ongoing investigation into possible money laundering linked to illegal organ transplants.

The federal agency is probing the role of intermediaries, medical professionals, and facilitators who may have been involved in arranging unauthorised procedures for financial gain.

The ED is looking into whether the proceeds generated from these activities were routed through shell companies or concealed using layered financial transactions.

Multiple ED teams are conducting coordinated searches to prevent the destruction of evidence and ensure a comprehensive probe.

The case highlights growing concerns over illegal organ trade networks, which often exploit economically vulnerable individuals. Central agencies have intensified efforts in recent years to dismantle such operations and ensure strict enforcement of the law.

 
kochikerala cmenforcement directorate
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