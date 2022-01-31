Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Electric bus mows down bystanders in Kanpur, 6 dead

The Kanpur police said that an investigation has been ordered into the incident. Deputy commissioner of police Pramod Kumar said that nine people are in critical condition and being treated in a hospital.
The brakes of the electric bus failed due to which the accident took place, Kanpur police said.(HT Photo)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 05:20 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Reported by Haider Naqvi | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

At least six people have been killed and several injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday. The police said that a group of 15 people were at the site where the accident took place.

According to the police, three of the victims have been identified. Efforts were underway to establish identity of the rest.

Pramod Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Kanpur East, said that the brakes of the bus stopped working on the Tat Mill incline and the bus went on hitting cars, motorcycles and pedestrians.

He added that nine people are in critical condition and being treated in a hospital.

"A probe in the matter has been initiated," the DCP added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident.

"Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," Vadra said in a tweet posted in Hindi.

