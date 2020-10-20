e-paper
Home / Cities / Farmers force closure of Reliance stores in Mohali

Farmers force closure of Reliance stores in Mohali

Groups of farmers from the district converged on various markets, targeting Reliance-owned stores and petrol pumps

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Protesting farmers gathered outside a Reliance showroom at Bestech Mall in Mohali on Monday.
Protesting farmers gathered outside a Reliance showroom at Bestech Mall in Mohali on Monday.
         

Farmers’ protest on Monday led to the forced closure of Reliance-owned businesses in Mohali.

Up in arms against the new central farm laws, protesters in Punjab have been targeting corporate houses as well, accusing them of making inroads for the agriculture sector in connivance with the Union government.

Groups of farmers from the district converged on various markets, targeting Reliance-owned stores and petrol pumps.

Protesters started gathering outside Reliance stores in Phases 7, 10 and 11 since Sunday night, and did not allow them to open in the morning. Farmers also forced the closure of Reliance petrol pumps in Kharar and Banur.

“We have boycotted multinational companies for invading Punjab markets and snatching the share of poor farmers, pushing them towards poverty,” said one of the protesters.

Balwant Singh, another protesters, said: “Central government is forcing MNCs on us, which act as crocodiles and will eat farmers, who are a small fish. We will not allow them to do business in Punjab till the government rolls back the new legislations.”

Meanwhile, the Mohali administration has issued orders to the police department to make adequate arrangements at the railway stations in Mohali and Kharar, where farmers are suspected to be planning rail blockade.

