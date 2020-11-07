e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Father-daughter among three held for job fraud in Mohali

Father-daughter among three held for job fraud in Mohali

The accused will be produced in a court on Sunday.

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (conspiracy) was registered.
A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (conspiracy) was registered.(HT FILE)
         

With the arrest of three persons including a father-daughter duo, the Mohali police claim to have busted a gang who were duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs.

The accused, Seema, alias Anushka, her father Amar Singh and Harpreet Singh, alias Rohit, were operating from an office in Phase 2. “They were operating from a training institute in Mohali. Raids were conducted and accused were arrested,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh.

“We found 62 application forms that are being verified; we suspect that many more victims will be detected,” he added.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (conspiracy) was registered.

Inspector Manphul Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 1, said one Kajalpreet Kaur of Kaithal, Haryana, told the police that she and her friend who are pursuing BBA had on October 4 approached the company for a government job.

Anushka, alias Seema, and Harpreet Singh, alias Rohit, had promised to get them government jobs for which they registered by paying ₹1,000 each and after a few days, deposited ₹10,000 each as processing fee, it was alleged.

Kaur told the police that she and her friend had paid ₹33,000 each to the company in different installments to get employment letters that never arrived.

The accused will be produced in a court on Sunday.

top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election: US Media
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election: US Media
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman elected US vice president
Bombay High Court reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea, no immediate relief
Bombay High Court reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea, no immediate relief
IPS officer, 24 others face action for links with slain thug Vikas Dubey
IPS officer, 24 others face action for links with slain thug Vikas Dubey
Former US surgeon general Vivek Murthy may get key role in Biden administration
Former US surgeon general Vivek Murthy may get key role in Biden administration
Trump alleges poll fraud again, Twitter acts by labelling them misleading
Trump alleges poll fraud again, Twitter acts by labelling them misleading
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In