Home / Chandigarh / Five more succumb to Covid in Chandigarh, toll climbs to 169

Five more succumb to Covid in Chandigarh, toll climbs to 169

The number of infections reached 12,212 as 155 people tested positive

chandigarh Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Five more people died of Covid-19, taking the toll to 169 in Chandigarh on Friday. Meanwhile, the number of infections reached 12,212 as 155 people tested positive.

Two women, aged 38 and 61, from Sectors 27 and Manimajra, respectively, were among the dead. The other three were men, aged 54, 74 and 85, from Sarangpur, Sector 51, and Sector 54, respectively.

With 153 people being discharged, the number of recoveries and active cases reached 10,162 and 1,881 respectively.

2 dead in Mohali, 1 in Panchkula

In the neighbouring Mohali district, a woman, aged 75, and a 48-year-old man from Khanpur village succumbed, taking the district’s toll to 199.

The district also reported 210 fresh cases while 157 patients were discharged. The total number of cases, recoveries and active cases stand at 10,745, 8,781 and 1,765, respectively.

A 77-year-old man from Sector 11 was Panchkula’s lone casualty while 45 people tested positive.

As many as 6,119 people have tested positive so far, of whom 5,246 have recovered and 87 have died, leaving 786 cases active in the district.

