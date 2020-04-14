Foot pedal-operated hand wash machine installed at New Model Running Room

cities

For the safety of loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and guards, the railway authorities have installed a foot pedal-operated hand wash machine at New Model Running Room in Ludhiana.

Though all passenger trains stand cancelled, around 70 loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and guards, are working daily as the parcel trains and goods trains are still operating.

Station director Tarun Kumar said earlier, the pilots and guards were provided sanitisers before entering the running room. “But as washing hands is the best way to keep them clean, we decided to provide a hand wash system at the entry gate,” he added.

“So that they don’t touch taps or liquid soap dispensers, we have set up a foot pedal-operated machine for dispensing soap and pumping water from the tap,” Kumar said.

Divisional railway manager Rajesh Agrawal said this method was adopted to prevent the spread of coronavirus and save water. “Besides, the rooms of pilots and guards are being regularly disinfected and all precautions are being taken for their safety,” he added.

RELAXATION IN REFUND RULES

As the cancellation of all passenger trains has been extended till further orders, the railway authorities briefed about cancellation and refund rules.

The DRM said no passenger ticket booking will be available at reserved and unreserved counters and even online. “All reserved and unreserved counters at railway stations will remain closed till further orders. So to cancel the tickets, only e-ticket cancellation facility is available as of now.”

The authorities have extended the time period for cancellation and refund of counter tickets to three months from the date of journey. “Besides, the cancellation facility is available at helpline number 139 but only for those who have provided their mobile numbers while booking tickets,” he said.

He added that the passengers will get full refund for cancellation of all booked reserved tickets, whether booked through PRS counters or e-ticketing. “As a special measure, railway will also refund the cancellation charge so deducted from the already cancelled tickets for the journey period after March 21,” he said.