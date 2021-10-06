Former legislator floats new political party in Meghalaya

Former Nongkrem legislator Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on Tuesday announced the floating of a new regional political party christened ‘Voice of the People Party’ (VPP) to bring a “real” change in the state. The party will be officially launched in November following which it shall seek a symbol from the Election Commission of India, officials said.

The former president of the Hill State People Democratic Party (HSPDP), one of the oldest regional parties in the state, said that he shared a common ideology, belief, and conviction with his team and hence the common desire to ensure an alternative option of true governance to the people if chosen to lead in 2023.

“As concerned citizens of the state we cannot sit idle and turn a blind eye to the situation of the state,” Basaiawmoit told journalists at a press conference. He asserted, “We all have witnessed how the state has failed in every aspect with the present government, as the current political leaders of the state lack political will to bring changes in the state.”

He said the VPP wants to first unite the people and together work towards reviving the state. He rued that even as the state will be celebrating its 50 years of statehood, yet it is lacking behind in all fronts shamefully. “The only solution is a new set of leaders with the conviction and dedication to serve the people and put them first always,” Basaiawmoit said.

He said the failure of the present MDA dispensation to serve the people is the main reason to float the new party. “We have been talking of change but where is it? We need to see real change and this is what we want to achieve and we appeal to the people to come forward and join us in our mission.”

The president also informed that an ad-hoc team has been constituted to take matters forward. It includes Dr Kara H Shen as vice president, Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon as general secretary, Dr Batskhem Myrboh as assistant general secretary cum spokesperson, Dr Peter Daniel S Khariong as finance secretary, Winston Tony Lyngdoh as organizing secretary and Rocky Marak as organizing secretary in-charge Garo Hills.

