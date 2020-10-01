e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Four Kothrud buildings broken into; seven locked apartments burgled

Four Kothrud buildings broken into; seven locked apartments burgled

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:27 IST
HTC
HTC
         

PUNE Multiple apartments in four buildings located in Bhusari colony, Kothrud, were broken into late on Wednesday night, the Kothrud police have confirmed.

Of the places broken into, one is an office space while the remaining six flats are located in two buildings.

The buildings have been identified as Siddhesh Apartment, Mukund Apartment, Shweta Residency and Runwal Eden, according to a local resident, who asked to remain anonymous.

“All these buildings are around 100m away from each other and they all have security guards. One of the guards saw someone and chased them, but they were already on their way out,” said the local resident, who lives in the neighbourhood.

All the houses broken into were locked.

A case in the matter is being registered at the Kothrud police station. As the complainants were all out of station, the process was on till late on Thursday.

top news
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In