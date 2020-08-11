Four lose battle with Covid in Chandigarh tricity, 168 test positive

cities

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:07 IST

Four people were reported to have died while 168 fresh infections of Covid-19 surfaced in the tricity on Tuesday. The toll has climbed to 53, while the number of confirmed cases went past the 4,000 mark.

The tricity has as many as 4,149 confirmed cases, of which 1,724 are active.

An 81-year-old woman from Sector 43 has become Chandigarh’s twenty-sixth fatality and eleventh this month.

She tested positive at the PGIMER on Monday and died the same day. She had a history of heart disease and was admitted to the hospital for its treatment.

Meanwhile, with 75 fresh cases, the Union Territory’s total has reached 1,670, of which 630 are still active.

Among the new cases there are three staffers of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, a health worker each of the PGIMER and GMCH, Sector 32, and two health workers of private hospitals in Mohali. A person posted at the office of the director, health and family welfare services, in GMSH, Sector 16, has also tested positive.

An employee of the government school in Sector 38 West and another of the University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology in Panjab University have also been found infected.

The university staffer resides on the campus in Sector 14 and had last attended work on Friday last week. The institute has been closed for three days.

The remaining cases are spread across urban and rural pockets, and are mostly contacts of already hospitalised patients. Some also have travel history to Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

TWO DEATHS IN MOHALI

With two more people succumbing to the virus, the toll in Mohali district has gone up to 23. The district also reported 67 fresh cases, taking the total to 1,452.

Among the deceased is a 28-year-old woman from Sunny Enclave in Kharar who was suffering from kidney, lungs and heart problem. The other is a 62-year-old man from Manakpur in Gharuan block of Mohali. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Among the fresh cases, 39 are from Mohali, 18 from Dera Bassi and 10 from Kharar area.

As many as 740 people have recovered so far, of which 25 were discharged on Tuesday. The number of active cases stands at 689.

26 INFECTIONS IN P’KULA

A 72-year-old man from Sector 4 died on Tuesday, taking Panchkula district’s toll to four. Also 26 new infections were reported, which took the total count past to 1,027.

“The deceased had reported with severe respiratory distress and cardiac history. He was a suspected Covid case at the time of admission and was tested positive later. He expired within few hours of admission,” said civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

The fresh cases include seven from a private bank in Sector 10. Six cases were also reported from Sector 9 and five from Sector 8. The district has 405 active cases, as 615 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

CURBS IMPOSED IN TWO BLOCKS IN SEC 40, 46

The UT administration on Tuesday declared a few houses in Sector 40 and Sector 46 as micro-containment zones.

UT adviser Manoj Parida, in his capacity as the chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority, imposed strict perimeter control and restrictions on a block of 24 houses from No. 2,778 to 2,801 in Sector 40, and a block of 23 flats and one garage from No. 1,185 to 1,190 in Sector 46.

Meanwhile, criticising the administration, leader of opposition in the MC House Devinder Singh Babla has sought greater role for councillors in the fight against pandemic.

“The administration seems to be clueless on actions required to control the spread. The decisions made in the war room would be more effective if it would include participation of people’s representatives and not just officials,” said the Congress leader said in a letter to the UT administrator.