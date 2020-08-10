GADVASU gets Covid testing lab, targets 100 samples a day

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:21 IST

The newly established Covid Testing Laboratory at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana was inaugurated by medical education and research minister OP Soni and food, civil supplies and consumers affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Monday.

GADVASU had started operations last week after getting a nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research with the capacity of 100 tests per day.

Describing this as an important development, vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh and director of research-cum-nodal officer of the lab, Dr JPS Gill said with the functioning of this lab, they will be able to ramp up testing capacity.

OP Soni said, “With the opening of this lab at GADVASU along with three other labs including two in SAS Nagar, Mohali and one in Jalandhar, we will be able to increase the testing capacity to 4,000 tests per day.”

Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, “It is good news for Ludhiana as now we will be able to enhance the testing capacity and get speedy results.”

Special secretary, animal husbandry, Manpreet Singh Chhatwal said, “Under ‘One Health’ concept veterinary professionals are widening their sphere of expertise by serving humans too. V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur and deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appreciated the functioning of the lab.

An exhibition was also organised during the event wherein all the facilities, products, publications and technologies developed by GADVASU were showcased.