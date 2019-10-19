e-paper
Gang held for using rickshaw puller’s bank account for fraud

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:55 IST
Shafaque Alam
Shafaque Alam
Hindustantimes
         

Greater Noida: Four persons were arrested Friday night from a fake call centre for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of jobs with airline companies in Noida’s Sector 142. The suspects had roped in a rickshaw puller and used his bank account for bogus transactions.

The mastermind Praveen Mishra, 28, is a resident of Surajpur. He had hired three persons – Abhishek Pal, 23, Rishabh, 24, and Shantanu, 25— as tele-calling executive. Mishra holds a BA degree and Shantanu is doing his MBA, while the other two are Class 12 graduates.

Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said Surajpur police had received some job fraud complaints. “The suspects had taken an office on rent in Sector 142. A police team conducted search and three persons were found making suspicious calls to job seekers. The police detained the three persons who revealed that they were working for Mishra. The police questioned Mishra who revealed that he was operating a fake call centre to make easy money,” Krishna said.

“The gang had sourced job seekers’ data from web portals and made calls to people pretending to be placement providers based in the US. They offered maintenance and electrical jobs with leading airlines. Several job seekers landed in the trap and paid the ₹2,000 registration fee and ₹20,000 placement charge,” he said.

Police said the gang knew that the suspicious transactions would come under scanner. “They knew a rickshaw puller at Noida City Centre and got his account details and card, promising him some money. The gang swiftly transferred the money to other accounts to ensure the bank does not refund the money in case of a dispute,” Krishna said.

Police have recovered two laptops, seven mobile phones, one debit card, one printer, and ₹4.4 lakh from their possession. Police have registered a case against them under Section 420 and Section 406 of the IPC. “They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. “The rickshaw puller’s role is under scanner,” Krishna said.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 19:55 IST

