Home / Cities / GMADA comes up with land pooling scheme for industry in Mohali

GMADA comes up with land pooling scheme for industry in Mohali

So far, land pooling schemes were offered only for residential projects. Under the industrial scheme, an owner whose 8-kanal land will be acquired for a project will get an 1,100 square yards developed industrial site and a 200 square yards developed SCO site

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 04:03 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

In a first, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has come up with a land pooling scheme for industrial zones under its ambit to promote industry in the city.

The file has been sent to the Punjab cabinet for the final approval, which is expected in June.

The industrial zones in Mohali under GMADA are in Sectors 83, 84 and 103. So far, land pooling schemes were offered only for residential projects.

Under the industrial scheme, an owner whose 8-kanal land will be acquired for a project will get an 1,100 square yards developed industrial site and a 200 square yards developed SCO site.

For 4-kanal land acquisition, a land owner will get a 550 square yards commercial residential site and a 100 square yard SCO site. The sites will be excluding the parking area.

“Our motive is to promote industry in the region and make land owners our business partners. The file has been sent to the Punjab cabinet,” GMADA chief administrator Tanu Kashyap said.

Yogesh Sagar, president of the Mohali Industries Association (MIA), said this scheme will definitely promote the industry in the region. But GMADA should also come up with concessional pricing for the existing industry, he said.

Recently, GMADA had also increased compensation for land owners opting for its land pooling scheme for various residential projects. Instead of 121 square yards, the authority will now offer the land owners a commercial plot of 200 square yards.

COMMERCIAL USE OF INDUSTRIAL PLOTS ALREADY ALLOWED

In January this year, giving relief to industrialists operating in focal points of Mohali, the Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC) had allowed commercial use of industrial plots in the state. There are around 2,000 units operating in Phases 7, 8 and 9 focal points.

As per the notification, 30% of the plot area can be used for commercial activities, which means the owners can open showrooms, retail outlets and other commercial units. Earlier, only 10% of the plot area was allowed to be used for commercial activities.

