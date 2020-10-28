e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / GMADA razes 25 illegal structures in Mohali’s Jhampur area

GMADA razes 25 illegal structures in Mohali’s Jhampur area

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The regulatory wing of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive and razed 25 under-construction structures that had come up illegally at different areas within the jurisdiction of Mohali district.

The drive was carried out in Guru Nanak Enclave, Khushi Enclave and Sai Enclave.

GMADA’s additional chief administrator Rajesh Dhiman said these illegal structures were built in violation of the Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act. All these structures were under-construction houses up to the plinth level, he added.

The drive began around 11am and continued till 4.30pm. The team executed the drive with the help of police and earth-moving equipment.

Dhiman appealed to the general public not to undertake any construction in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of GMADA without obtaining necessary approval from the competent authority and warned of stern action against those indulging in illegal activities.

He said that drives of similar nature will be carried out in near future to curb the practice of unauthorised constructions.

top news
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In