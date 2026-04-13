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Govts in UP before 2017 promoted nepotism in recruitment drives: Adityanath

Govts in UP before 2017 promoted nepotism in recruitment drives: Adityanath

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 07:37 pm IST
PTI |
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Muzaffarnagar , Taking an apparent dig at the Samajwadi Party without naming it, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused it of "promoting nepotism".

Govts in UP before 2017 promoted nepotism in recruitment drives: Adityanath

He was in Muzaffarnagar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 423 projects worth over 951 crore, as well as attend the Rozgar Mela organised here by the government.

He said, "In recruitment drives conducted before 2017, previous governments failed to adhere to established rules, as their objective was to promote nepotism. However, the recruitment process is now being implemented with complete transparency."

According to him, in 2017, the state possessed the capacity to train only 3,000 police personnel. "Last year alone, we recruited 60,244 police personnel," he said.

The chief minister said these young recruits, which include a significant number from Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat, are currently undergoing training at centres located within the state.

Their training is scheduled to conclude on April 20 and thereafter, they will have officially joined the Uttar Pradesh Police force, he said.

These initiatives include state-of-the-art facilities such as a 'Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Training' where young people will receive instruction in modern disciplines such as artificial intelligence, robotics, drone technology, and 3D printing, he said.

While today's youth are well-versed in using smartphones, if they master the industrial applications of these advanced technologies, their demand will soar both within the country and globally, thereby opening up superior employment opportunities for them, Adityanath said, adding that with this specific objective in mind, new initiatives have been launched.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
yogi adityanath uttar pradesh nepotism muzaffarnagar
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