e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Graft: Mohali SSP suspends Lalru SHO

Graft: Mohali SSP suspends Lalru SHO

He is accused of seeking ₹3.28-lakh bribe from a trader

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Mohali police department on Tuesday suspended the Lalru station house officer, who has been accused of seeking ₹3.28-lakh bribe from a trader.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said that after receiving a written complaint, he had called SHO Gurcharan Singh to his office, but he failed to turn up, following which the suspension orders were issued.

The complainant stated that he makes garlands of currency notes for weddings, and gets new notes from Delhi through government bus drivers.

On Monday, the SHO stopped a bus and detained the driver and conducter carrying the consignment, even as they had valid receipts. Later, the cop allegedly demanded ₹3.28 lakh to release them.

“We have initiated a departmental inquiry,” said the SSP.

top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In