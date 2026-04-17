1,290 road complaints pending on Haryana’s Mhari Sadak app

Over 1,290 complaints, as of April 16 from Gurugram are pending on the Mhari Sadak app, the state’s grievance redressal platform for road issues. The data contradicts the Haryana government’s push for a “pothole-free” Gurugram before monsoons.

A total of 2,391 complaints have been lodged on the app till date, out of which 948 complaints are categorised as “major” and 328 have been categorised as “minor”.

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A total of 2,391 complaints have been lodged on the app till date, out of which 948 complaints are categorised as “major” and 328 have been categorised as “minor”.

As of April 16, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has closed a total of 1,089 complaints, while at least 407 complaints are labelled as “overdue”. However, MCG officials told HT that even after updates in the application, technical glitches still remain.

“Another issue with the application is that residents also register complaints about garbage accumulation on roads or footpaths. These grievances are not meant for this platform, which in turn inflates the overall number of complaints registered on the app,” said Vijay Dhaka, chief engineer at MCG.

Dhaka acknowledged that there are overdue complaints, but the actual number is lower than what it is currently shown in the app. Officials said that the application reflects complaints lodged over the past three months which remain visible on the platform during that period of time.

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{{^usCountry}} Launched by the Haryana government in October 2025, the application allows citizens to directly report road-related issues such as potholes, damaged stretches and waterlogging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Launched by the Haryana government in October 2025, the application allows citizens to directly report road-related issues such as potholes, damaged stretches and waterlogging. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that due to the technical glitches, 100% data has also been shared with the geographic information system (GIS) platform of Haryana. The portal is a platform of digital mapping and data system used by the state government to store, analyse and display location-based information. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that due to the technical glitches, 100% data has also been shared with the geographic information system (GIS) platform of Haryana. The portal is a platform of digital mapping and data system used by the state government to store, analyse and display location-based information. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The GIS portal has infrastructure mapping of roads and drainage to give a better picture of the city,” added Dhaka. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The GIS portal has infrastructure mapping of roads and drainage to give a better picture of the city,” added Dhaka. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also said that once a complaint is received and subsequently resolved, a photograph is uploaded as proof of action taken. This ensures the image corresponds to the exact location of the grievance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said that once a complaint is received and subsequently resolved, a photograph is uploaded as proof of action taken. This ensures the image corresponds to the exact location of the grievance. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, data from the Mhari Sadak app for Manesar shows a total of 181 complaints, of which 60 remain “in process” or pending, while 121 have been closed.

Of the total complaints, 42 have been categorised as “major” and 17 as “minor”, while 23 complaints are marked as overdue.

Mandeep Dhankhar, executive engineer at the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), said that efforts are underway to resolve road-related complaints on a priority basis.

Savita Devi, a resident of Sector 46, said several stretches in the city are in urgent need of repair. “Residents consistently raise these issues on multiple platforms. However, the complaints keep getting transferred from one agency to another, and there is no accountability left. We are losing hope,” she said.

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