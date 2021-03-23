Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 14 booked for allegedly developing illegal colony in Sadhrana village
14 booked for allegedly developing illegal colony in Sadhrana village

The police registered two cases against 14 landowners and property dealers on Monday for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Sadhrana village along the Dwarka Expressway
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The police registered two cases against 14 landowners and property dealers on Monday for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Sadhrana village along the Dwarka Expressway.

The officials of the enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) had filed a complaint about the same. The cases were registered at the Sector 10 police station.

The DTCP, in its complaint, had said that the suspects were carving out an illegal colony in Sadhrana village in violation of various sections of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, according to the police. Despite repeated notices, the landowners and property dealers developed the illegal colony and lured people to invest in the projects.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the land on which the colony was developed falls within the controlled urban area. No construction work can be carried out any land that falls within the limits of a municipal area or notified area, without necessary permission. Also, subdividing the land is prohibited without approval, Bhath said, adding that the land on which the illegal colony was developed falls within the urban area limit of Sadrana village.

As per the norms in such cases, a police officer, not below the rank of a sub-inspector, has the power to arrest the offenders, he said. “We have requested the police to keep vigil in this area and surrounding areas and bring instances of unauthorised colonisation to the notice of the department,” Bhath added.

On February 24, 2021, the police had registered two cases against 18 landowners for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Farrukhnagar after a complaint was filed by the officials of the DTCP’s enforcement wing.

Police commissioner KK Rao said, “Two cases were registered. We are investigating the cases... No arrests have been made so far, but the suspects have been identified.”

