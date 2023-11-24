150 HSVP plot allottees get notice to pay 50L-1cr more

Over 150 allottees of HSVP plots in Sector 110 A were shocked when the authority sent them enhancement notices ranging between ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore that has to be paid by them under the final terms of settlement. The HSVP issued the notices after land owners, whose land was acquired by the authority approached a local court and then the Punjab and Haryana high court to get an order for getting higher compensation, officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

The enhancement notices were issued from October 31 onwards. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Farmers whose land had been acquired by HSVP get extra compensation if the court admits their submission demanding higher compensation and the extra money is paid by the development authority in the name of enhancement charges, which are later charged to the allottees.

These over 150 plot owners have been given alternative plots by the authority after their houses and plots in Chauma and Bajghera villages were acquired by HSVP for the construction of Dwarka expressway. The notices were issued from October 31 onwards.

As per the notice issued by HSVP, the enhancement recovery for the entire sector has been estimated to be ₹409 crore. The enhancement notices issued to the plot allottees have been calculated at the rate of ₹56,618 per sq mtr have to be paid by the allottees.

Jhabar Singh, president, sector 110A RWA said that plot owners are shocked by the enhancement notices ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore and even more depending upon the size of the plots. “We have got alternative plots after our properties were acquired by HSVP and as per the terms of settlement there was no provision for paying any enhancement,” he said.

A delegation of the plot owners also submitted a memorandum to the HSVP administrator and estate officer one seeking a review of the notices issued to them.

“We were assured that the authority will look into the matter and review the enhancement notice,” said Singh.

A senior HSVP official, when asked about the matter said that they have sought a report on this matter from the field staff, and assured the plot owners that the issue will be resolved soon.

