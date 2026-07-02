The Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) has proposed dense plantations on a 150-acre protected land parcel within the Aravalli range in Faridabad that was earlier used as a disposal site for fly ash from the Faridabad Thermal Power Station (FTPS).

The site was previously used for the disposal of 40 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of fly ash. (Hindustan Times)

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In a compliance report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday, HPGCL said the reclaimed land at the new ash dyke site will be used to develop a Miyawaki forest in the Aravalli range.

The site was previously used for the disposal of 40 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of fly ash. A committee comprising technical experts from the Panipat Thermal Power Station and the divisional forest office inspected the site and recommended phased plantations, along with exploring the feasibility of projects to support the area’s infrastructure needs.

A senior HPGCL official, who did not wish to be named, said the plantations will help restore the ecological balance of the Aravalli landscape.

“The Miyawaki method will ensure dense, native forest growth within two to three years, improving air quality and groundwater recharge,” the official said, adding that ownership of the land will remain with the corporation.

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{{^usCountry}} The NGT’s principal bench had in April directed that the reclaimed site be used for environmental restoration after it was cleared of pond ash. While noting that inspections had been carried out, Jhalkar Uyake, divisional forest officer (DFO), Faridabad, said plantations will initially be taken up on 15 to 20 hectares on a trial basis before the full-scale exercise is launched. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NGT’s principal bench had in April directed that the reclaimed site be used for environmental restoration after it was cleared of pond ash. While noting that inspections had been carried out, Jhalkar Uyake, divisional forest officer (DFO), Faridabad, said plantations will initially be taken up on 15 to 20 hectares on a trial basis before the full-scale exercise is launched. {{/usCountry}}

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Forest department officials said soil health and the feasibility of plantations will first be assessed by analysing pH levels, nutrient content and heavy metal concentrations in the residual ash.

“Based on the test results, suitable native species will be selected for the plantations,” Uyake said, adding that survival rates and growth patterns will be monitored before expanding the plantations across the entire 150-acre reclaimed site.

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The forest department will undertake the work as part of its annual plantation targets, with the cost estimates being incorporated into its yearly plantation plan.

Officials said hardy and exotic plant species had earlier survived on the site, resulting in vegetation that differed from the Aravalli’s natural ecosystem. The proposed plantations will instead use native, resilient species under the Miyawaki method to help restore the area’s natural forest ecosystem.