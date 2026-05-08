17-year-old girl dies by suicide in Gurugram

A 17-year-old girl studying in Class 12 died by suicide at her house in Khoh village in Manesar on Thursday, police said on Friday.

The girl’s father found her body when he returned home from work at around 1.30 pm.

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The girl’s father found her body when he returned home from work at around 1.30 pm. He informed other family member and the police, police said.

Police said that they recovered a two-page handwritten note from her school bag which is being examined along with some chats from her mobile phone.

According to police officers, the note, seen by HT, suggested that the teenager had been under emotional distress for some time. In one portion of the note, she wrote, “You know what you did on birthday.” She also wrote about feeling isolated and guilty. The note ended with the word “sorry” written 17 times.

The chats from the girl’s phone had conversations with a boy, indicating about a relationship and disputes linked to it.

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{{^usCountry}} The student’s father alleged that a boy had been troubling his daughter for several months during her tuition classes, and held him responsible for her death. Her family members said that the girl was academically bright and had performed well in school examinations, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The student’s father alleged that a boy had been troubling his daughter for several months during her tuition classes, and held him responsible for her death. Her family members said that the girl was academically bright and had performed well in school examinations, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The victim and her family are originally from Rohtas district in Bihar and have been residing in Gurugram for several years now, said police, adding that her father runs a grocery store, while her mother is a teacher at a private school. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim and her family are originally from Rohtas district in Bihar and have been residing in Gurugram for several years now, said police, adding that her father runs a grocery store, while her mother is a teacher at a private school. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The family did not register any formal complaint but police have started an investigation under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita,” said Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The family did not register any formal complaint but police have started an investigation under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita,” said Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan. {{/usCountry}}

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