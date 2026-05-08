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17-year-old girl dies by suicide in Gurugram

A 17-year-old girl in Manesar died by suicide, leaving a note suggesting emotional distress linked to a troubled relationship. Police are investigating.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 10:37 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 17-year-old girl studying in Class 12 died by suicide at her house in Khoh village in Manesar on Thursday, police said on Friday.

The girl’s father found her body when he returned home from work at around 1.30 pm.

The girl’s father found her body when he returned home from work at around 1.30 pm. He informed other family member and the police, police said.

Police said that they recovered a two-page handwritten note from her school bag which is being examined along with some chats from her mobile phone.

According to police officers, the note, seen by HT, suggested that the teenager had been under emotional distress for some time. In one portion of the note, she wrote, “You know what you did on birthday.” She also wrote about feeling isolated and guilty. The note ended with the word “sorry” written 17 times.

The chats from the girl’s phone had conversations with a boy, indicating about a relationship and disputes linked to it.

 
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