2 critically injured as speeding car rams another in Gurugram’s Sector 56

A city-based businessman and his wife were critically injured after a speeding car rammed into their vehicle at Rajesh Pilot Chowk in Sector-56, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday.

The mangled car on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigators said that such was the impact of the collision that the Swift Dzire in which the couple — Sunil Singla, 45, and Kirti Singla, 42 — was travelling was severely mangled. The accident took place at about 3.15am on Saturday. The couple was going from the house of Sunil’s friend, Rohan Tiwari, in Sector-52 to the residence of his younger brother, Rakesh Singla, in Sector-69. Singla runs a business of scaffolding supply and his wife is a mathematics teacher in a school in Sector-45.

Police said Sunil suffered about 11 fractures on several body parts, including limbs, ribs, collar, neck and shoulder bones. He also suffered lungs infection as they got pierced due to the broken ribs. Kirti developed brain hemorrhage and sustained multiple fractures in spine, jaw and pelvic bones. Both of them have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Sector-51, and their conditions are stated to be critical.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said they found liquor bottles, disposable glasses and snacks inside the Innova, with a Delhi registration number, which rammed into the Dzire from the left.

Rakesh said that an annual religious event was scheduled to take place at Sunil’s residence in Sector-10 for which the couple reached Tiwari’s home to pick up some items.

“Tiwari called my brother to check if he had reached. On the phone, my brother could only utter the word ‘accident’ after managing to respond to the call. A commuter alerted Tiwari on the same call,” he said.

Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer of Sector-56 police station, said that the Innova driver fled from the spot after the accident. “We seized both the vehicles. We will soon serve notice to the Innova owner to ascertain who was driving it and then arrest the culprit,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar said that an FIR was registered against the Innova driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code at Sector-56 police station on Sunday night.