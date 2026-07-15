25-year-old Jharkhand man found murdered near Genpact Chowk

Incident Overview

Investigators said the victim suffered multiple blows to the head with a heavy object. A postmortem examination has been ordered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 25-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death along Countryside Avenue Road near Genpact Chowk on Tuesday morning, police said. Investigators suspect he may have been killed elsewhere before his body was dumped at the spot.

Victim Identification

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The deceased was identified as Bandi Oraon, a native of Gumla in Jharkhand, who lived in rented accommodation in Wazirabad in Sector 52 and had been working as a cook in Gurugram for several years, officers said.

Discovery of the Body

A senior police official said commuters and private security guards spotted the body around 6am and alerted the police control room.

Preliminary Investigation

“From preliminary investigation, it seems he was hit hard multiple times in the head with a heavy object. There is a possibility that he was murdered somewhere else, after which the body might have been brought and dumped at the spot. However, exact things will be clear only after killers are arrested,” the officer said.

Identification Recovery

Police recovered Oraon’s wallet containing his Aadhaar card, helping establish his identity.

Investigation Updates

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Oraon had spoken to his family at 12.15am on Tuesday and “everything was normal”. He said the crime branch has taken over the investigation and detained a few men for questioning as they were in contact with the victim shortly before his death. The body has been sent for postmortem, and a murder case will be registered at Sector 53 police station after his family’s arrival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Oraon had spoken to his family at 12.15am on Tuesday and “everything was normal”. He said the crime branch has taken over the investigation and detained a few men for questioning as they were in contact with the victim shortly before his death. The body has been sent for postmortem, and a murder case will be registered at Sector 53 police station after his family’s arrival. {{/usCountry}}

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