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25-year-old Jharkhand man found murdered near Genpact Chowk

Police suspect the victim was killed elsewhere before his body was dumped along Countryside Avenue Road. Several men are being questioned in the case.

Updated on: Jul 15, 2026 07:22 AM IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Incident Overview

Investigators said the victim suffered multiple blows to the head with a heavy object. A postmortem examination has been ordered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Investigators said the victim suffered multiple blows to the head with a heavy object. A postmortem examination has been ordered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 25-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death along Countryside Avenue Road near Genpact Chowk on Tuesday morning, police said. Investigators suspect he may have been killed elsewhere before his body was dumped at the spot.

Victim Identification

The deceased was identified as Bandi Oraon, a native of Gumla in Jharkhand, who lived in rented accommodation in Wazirabad in Sector 52 and had been working as a cook in Gurugram for several years, officers said.

Discovery of the Body

A senior police official said commuters and private security guards spotted the body around 6am and alerted the police control room.

Preliminary Investigation

“From preliminary investigation, it seems he was hit hard multiple times in the head with a heavy object. There is a possibility that he was murdered somewhere else, after which the body might have been brought and dumped at the spot. However, exact things will be clear only after killers are arrested,” the officer said.

Identification Recovery

Police recovered Oraon’s wallet containing his Aadhaar card, helping establish his identity.

Investigation Updates

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of Bandi Oraon's death?

Bandi Oraon was found bludgeoned to death, suspected to have been hit multiple times in the head with a heavy object.

Where was Bandi Oraon found?

He was found along Countryside Avenue Road near Genpact Chowk.

What information do the police have about the investigation?

The crime branch has taken over the investigation and detained a few men for questioning related to the victim.

How did the police identify Bandi Oraon?

Police recovered Oraon’s wallet containing his Aadhaar card, which helped establish his identity.
 
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