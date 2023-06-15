Man drowns after slipping into waterbody in Gurugram Sector 17

A 25-year-old man drowned after allegedly slipping into a waterbody in Sector 17’s Sukhrali on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the man might have slipped into water while standing at the bank which had a steep slope. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the deceased was identified as Sonu Kumar, who lived with his relatives in Sector 17. His body was initially unidentified.

Police said that the deceased had left home in the morning after which family members could not contact him. In the meantime, fire department officials received an alert about a suspected drowning around 4.38pm. After an over hour-long effort, the fire department officials, equipped with an inflatable motorboat, fished out the body.

The deceased’s family learnt of his drowning and later ascertained his body after contacting police.

Lalit Kumar, official of the Gurugram fire department, said that the deceased had all the clothes on his body and ruled out the idea that he might have gone there to take a bath. “He might have slipped into water while standing at the bank which had a steep slope,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Haresh Kumar, station house officer of Sector 18 police station, said that the family members have not alleged any foul play in Kumar’s drowning.

“A woman near the waterbody had alerted the police control room about a man falling into the water. She had spotted the deceased roaming around just before she saw someone falling into the water,” he said.

Police said that on complaint of the family members, an inquiry under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was being conducted in the case. The body was handed over to family after autopsy on Wednesday, investigators said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON