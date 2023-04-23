A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a Class 12 student multiple times in the last one year after threatening her with dire consequences, Gurugram police said on Sunday, adding that the suspect’s friend was also arrested for allegedly molesting her.

Gym trainer held for raping 16-yr-old girl in Gurugram’s Sector 82

Police said that the prime suspect is a physical trainer who runs a gym in Sector 82. They said that the victim, aged about 16 years, had joined the gym in January 2021, but left it within a month due to her examination.

Investigators said that the victim, a student of a private school, rejoined the gym in June 2021, after which the suspect befriended her.

Police said the victim’s mother had alleged that the trainer had raped her daughter inside his car on the basement of the building in which the gym is located soon after befriending her.

Investigators said the trainer threatened the minor with dire consequences if she dared to reveal her ordeal to anyone and sexually exploited her continuously. They said that later, the trainer’s friend, aged about 32 years, also tried to take advantage of the situation and had molested her in January this year.

Police said when the trainer raped her once again in his car on April 18, she revealed her ordeal to her mother after reaching home and approached police.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, an FIR was registered under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at Kherki Daula police station on Friday evening, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said the duo was arrested within five hours of the FIR. “The prime suspect was forwarded to judicial custody after production before a city court on Saturday, while his friend was granted bail from the police station. Further investigation is underway in the case,” he added.

