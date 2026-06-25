2nd major fire this year erupts at Gurugram’s Bandhwari landfill

A second major fire this year broke out at the Bandhwari landfill along the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Thursday morning, with thick black smoke engulfing the area. Residents in nearby villages reported that the fire started at 6am, and the flames quickly spread across large sections of the garbage dump, raising fresh concerns over recurring landfill fires.

Officials said the fire was reported around 7am.

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“We have a fire tender permanently stationed at the Bandhwari landfill. Four additional fire tenders have been deployed to the site to bring the blaze under control,” said Gurugram fire safety officer Narendra Yadav.

Officials said the fire was reported around 7am.

Harbeer Harsana, the Bandhwari village head, called the scale of fire alarming and said it appeared to be spreading rapidly. “The fire is visible from our village. This is not the first time such an incident has been reported. Every summer, fire breaks out at the landfill,” he said.

In April, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said that the landfill is equipped with methane detectors and firefighting systems. On Thursday, an MCG team was rushed to the site to assess the situation.

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{{^usCountry}} “As soon as information about the fire was received, the corporation team rushed to the spot and initiated necessary arrangements. We will inspect the area to ascertain the cause of the fire,” a MCG official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As soon as information about the fire was received, the corporation team rushed to the spot and initiated necessary arrangements. We will inspect the area to ascertain the cause of the fire,” a MCG official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Vaishali Rana, an environmentalist, said that such fires are often triggered by the accumulation of methane gas generated during the decomposition of waste beneath the landfill. “Fire at the Bandhwari landfill is a nightmare for all the residents and villagers living nearby. The landfill has witnessed repeated fire incidents in recent years, with over 80 cases reported between March and June in 2025 alone.”